China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 33,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,896. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 2,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

