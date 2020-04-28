China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.12. 33,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,896. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
