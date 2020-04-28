China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,765 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 373,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHU. Nomura Securities cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

