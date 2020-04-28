China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ PLIN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.85. 89,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,760. China Xiangtai Food has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co. (NASDAQ:PLIN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of China Xiangtai Food as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, packing, distribution, and wholesale of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company provides shredded meat, sliced meat, meat stuffing, pickled meat, lamb and offal, sausage, bacon, steamed meat, breaded chicken, and spicy meat products.

