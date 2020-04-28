Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $783.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $727.00 to $783.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMG. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating and set a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $844.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $883.07. 517,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,067. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total transaction of $4,987,402.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,902 shares of company stock worth $381,606,641 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,965,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,798,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,560,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

