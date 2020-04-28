Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. 1,047,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,573. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.