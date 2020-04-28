Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.16% of Cincinnati Financial worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of CINF traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,113. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.