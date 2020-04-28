Citigroup Raises Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $57.50

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $53.50 to $57.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone Group from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.45.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 5,757,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 333,965 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 165,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 24,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

