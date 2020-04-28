Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $153.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.25.

CTXS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.48. 2,390,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.23. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,070 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $649,327,000 after acquiring an additional 393,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,644,507 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $182,376,000 after acquiring an additional 574,790 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,353 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 335,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $140,439,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

