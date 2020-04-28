Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.25.

CTXS traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,580. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $135,499.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

