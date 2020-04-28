Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 2.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.05. 1,783,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,176. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.57.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

