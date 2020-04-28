Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Cut by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. 4,306,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

