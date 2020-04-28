Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $147.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $154.00.

COHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.00.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 222,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,876. Coherent has a twelve month low of $78.21 and a twelve month high of $178.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coherent by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coherent by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

