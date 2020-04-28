Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.66.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 3,202,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,742. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.