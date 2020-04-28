Cominar REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Cominar REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$1.45. The firm had revenue of C$173.93 million during the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

