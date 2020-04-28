Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) PT Lowered to $39.00 at SunTrust Banks

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHCT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of CHCT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 185,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,879. The company has a market cap of $744.06 million, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $4,316,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

