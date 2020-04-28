Conagra Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.
Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 771,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.
In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
