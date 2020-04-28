Conagra Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $34.91. The stock had a trading volume of 771,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,537,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

