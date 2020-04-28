Contrasting Chewy (CHWY) & Its Rivals

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Chewy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chewy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chewy $4.85 billion -$252.37 million -73.30 Chewy Competitors $15.02 billion $457.67 million 14.00

Chewy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Chewy. Chewy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chewy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54% Chewy Competitors -10.27% -23.16% -6.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Chewy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chewy 0 5 9 0 2.64 Chewy Competitors 265 969 2709 91 2.65

Chewy presently has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.92%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Chewy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Chewy peers beat Chewy on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

