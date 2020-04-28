ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Trading 12% Higher

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) rose 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 182,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 224,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter worth $261,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

