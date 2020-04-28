CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CTK stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Monday. 57,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 million, a PE ratio of -695.00 and a beta of 0.23. CooTek has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.37.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) comprises 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned about 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

