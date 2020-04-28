Corelogic (CLGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Corelogic to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. On average, analysts expect Corelogic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 321,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,850 shares of company stock valued at $237,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.