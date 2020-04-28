Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $232,539,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $47,740,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $34.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

