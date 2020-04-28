Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Trading 11.2% Higher

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) shares traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, 414,068 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 340,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

