Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $308.78. 2,286,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,375. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

