Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.78. 2,286,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,375. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

