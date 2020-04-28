Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $308.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.98 and a 200 day moving average of $301.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

