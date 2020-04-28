Craig Hallum Raises CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Price Target to $33.00

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.60. 151,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,345. The firm has a market cap of $183.37 million, a P/E ratio of 190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.68. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 30,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

