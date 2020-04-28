Crane (NYSE:CR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-4.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.00-4.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The stock had a trading volume of 44,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,224. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

