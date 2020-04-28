Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 744,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Criteo stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,559. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $618.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.07. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Criteo’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Criteo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Criteo by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $12,287,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

