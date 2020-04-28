Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 327,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.01. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$16.71.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,603.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRR.UN shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.81.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

