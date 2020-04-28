Crystal Clear (CCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 98.1% higher against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a market cap of $4,015.20 and $1.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.68 or 0.02508667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00210909 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00060847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00047132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the exchanges listed above.

