CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0656 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of CRT.UN stock opened at C$13.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.90. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRT.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

