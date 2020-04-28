CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$123.69 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report on Sunday, January 26th.

