Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 31st total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Culp by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,295 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Culp by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 97,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Culp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CULP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 59,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,208. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Culp has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Culp will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 102.44%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

