CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.77. 738,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,246. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,769,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

