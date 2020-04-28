Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Up 162.0% in April

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 162.0% from the March 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Cyren news, VP Atif Ahmed sold 27,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $31,562.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Warburg Pincus LLC grew its stake in Cyren by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 32,211,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cyren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.81. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 73.31%.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

