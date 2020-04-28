DA Davidson Trims Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $38.00

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $22.00. 1,792,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,456. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.50. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

