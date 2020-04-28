Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,221,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

