Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.69, 9,090,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,158,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.