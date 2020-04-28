Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) traded up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.69, 9,090,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 8,158,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
