Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Up 13%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s stock price shot up 13% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.35, 2,671,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,102,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

