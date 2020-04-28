Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Trading 14.1% Higher

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) traded up 14.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.50, 32,388,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 647% from the average session volume of 4,336,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 231,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

