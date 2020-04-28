DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 2.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $155.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

