Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Up 12%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price shot up 12% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.20, 23,682,158 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 139% from the average session volume of 9,911,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

