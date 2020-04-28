DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.77

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.774 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72.

OTCMKTS DNHBY opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. DNB ASA/S has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $19.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNB ASA/S will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNHBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

