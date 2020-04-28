Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,671. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

