Dream Hard Aa T Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA)

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Dream Hard Aa T (TSE:DRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.40 million during the quarter.

