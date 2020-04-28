Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter.

