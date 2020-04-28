DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.47-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.47-$6.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $3.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. 1,512,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.42.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

