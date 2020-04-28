Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.75. 2,592,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.88. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

