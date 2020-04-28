Eaton Vance Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:EV)

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Eaton Vance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 39 years. Eaton Vance has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton Vance to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

EV opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. Eaton Vance has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

