Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Up 10.8%

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) shot up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.31, 405,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 556,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBIX. ValuEngine cut Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Get Ebix alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ebix news, CEO Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,777,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,619,370.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert purchased 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $57,843.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.